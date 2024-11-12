Planet Coaster 2 and Farming Simulator 25 Debut on the Steam Charts - Sales

/ 247 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in its third week remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 46, 2024, which ended November 12, 2024.

There were two new releases in the top 10 this week. Planet Coaster 2 debuted in fourth place, while Farming Simulator 25 came in fifth place.

Steam Deck is up two spots to second place, while Baldur's Gate 3 re-entered the top 10 in third place. EA Sports FC 25 is up two spots to sixth place, Cyberpunk 2077 re-entered the top 10 in seventh place, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard fell from second to eighth place.

Ahead of its release next week pre-orders for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl came in ninth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Steam Deck Baldur's Gate 3 Planet Coaster 2 - NEW Farming Simulator 25 - NEW EA Sports FC 25 Cyberpunk 2077 Dragon Age: The Veilguard S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Pre-orders The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

PUBG: Battlegrounds Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Apex legends Throne and Liberty Steam Deck Baldur's Gate 3 Dota 2 Planet Coaster 2 - NEW Farming Simulator 25 - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles