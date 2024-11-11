Neowiz to Publish Western RPG by Poland-Based Developer Zakazane - News

/ 173 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Neowiz announced it has signed a global publishing rights partnership with Warsaw, Poland-based developer Zakazane to publish the first title from the studio. The game from Zakazane is a single-player noir western RPG.

Zakazane is led by Jan Bartkowicz, Piotr Chomiak, Radosław Gwarek, and Marta Sobek, and features developers who previously worked at central European game companies, including CD Projekt RED and 11 bit studios.

"Neowiz is committed to delivering remarkable, story-driven games that resonate with gamers worldwide, and we’re actively searching for talented developers with a passion for well-crafted narratives,” said Neowiz co-CEO Seung-Cheol Kim.

"When we first met Zakazane, we felt an immediate kinship around their passion for developing projects that profoundly captivate audiences. Their upcoming neo-western RPG will be a key addition to our portfolio and reflects our ambition to build lasting franchises across PC and consoles. Together, we will create a brand that unites quality and storytelling for gamers to cherish for years to come."

Zakazane CEO and co-founder Jan Barkowicz, "We found a great understanding of our vision with Neowiz, who got excited about our debut title the minute we showed them the demo. In conversations that followed, they never tried to steer us away from our principles but rather to make sure we stick to our guns. It’s clear both sides understand that games can become important to people on a personal level, making them both valuable works of culture and good business."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles