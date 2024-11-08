Dragon Age: The Veilguard Debuts in 2nd on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending November 3, 2024.

There were two new releases in the top 10 this week with Dragon Age: The Veilguard debuting in second place and Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered in fourth place.

Hogwarts Legacy is down one spot to third place, Grand Theft Auto V is up three spots to fifth place, and NBA 2K25 climbed from ninth to sixth place.

Red Dead Redemption is in seventh place, Borderlands 3 is in eight place, Battlefield 2042 is in ninth place, and EA Sports FC 25 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Dragon Age: The Veilguard - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - NEW Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K25 Red Dead Redemption Borderlands 3 Battlefield 2042 EA Sports FC 25

