Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in October

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for September 2024.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Undisputed was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 on the European charts. Minecraft was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in Europe. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was The Forest in Europe.

Arizona Sunshine Remake topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR in Europe. The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Metro Awakening in Europe.

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while it was Batman: Arkham VR in Europe. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was The Exorcist: Legion VR in Europe.

Throne and Liberty topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, and in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, and in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Undisputed EA SPORTS FC 25 SILENT HILL 2 SILENT HILL 2 EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K25 Phasmophobia EA SPORTS FC 25 Undisputed Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy Dragon Age: The Veilguard Palworld Palworld It Takes Two Metaphor: ReFantazio Dragon Age: The Veilguard Phasmophobia Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS Black Myth: Wukong EA SPORTS College Football 25 Metaphor: ReFantazio NHL 25 ASTRO BOT Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 NEW WORLD: AETERNUM Black Myth: Wukong Resident Evil 4 ASTRO BOT NBA 2K25 Hogwarts Legacy Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 NEW WORLD: AETERNUM Cyberpunk 2077 *Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA SPORTS FC 25 Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Forest Batman: Arkham Knight Minecraft The Forest Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands A Way Out theHunter: Call of the Wild Batman: Arkham Knight EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Black Ops III Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Gang Beasts Kingdom Come: Deliverance Dying Light Need for Speed Payback Pacify Dying Light Mafia: Trilogy Mafia: Trilogy A Way Out Unravel Two EA SPORTS FC 25 Need for Speed Heat Alien: Isolation Gang Beasts Injustice 2 Middle-earth: Shadow of War Need for Speed Heat Pacify DayZ DayZ *Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Arizona Sunshine Remake Arizona Sunshine Remake Beat Saber The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Metro Awakening Among Us VR Beat Saber Grand Rush VR Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator Grand Rush VR Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator Metro Awakening Arizona Sunshine 2 Into the Radius Among Us VR Arizona Sunshine 2 Pavlov Pavlov Into the Radius Legendary Tales Crossfire: Sierra Squad *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Batman: Arkham VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR The Exorcist: Legion VR The Walking Dead Onslaught Sniper Elite VR Batman: Arkham VR The Walking Dead Onslaught Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission The Exorcist: Legion VR Titanic VR Job Simulator Job Simulator Beat Saber Beat Saber SUPERHOT VR Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul Marvel’s Iron Man VR Ghost Giant

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU THRONE AND LIBERTY THRONE AND LIBERTY Fortnite Fortnite Roblox Roblox Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League Rocket League Asphalt Legends Unite Asphalt Legends Unite VALORANT eFootball Apex Legends VALORANT Fall Guys Fall Guys eFootball Stumble Guys

