Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in October - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 185 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for September 2024.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Undisputed was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 on the European charts. Minecraft was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in Europe. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was The Forest in Europe.

Arizona Sunshine Remake topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR in Europe. The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Metro Awakening in Europe.

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while it was Batman: Arkham VR in Europe. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was The Exorcist: Legion VR in Europe.

Throne and Liberty topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, and in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, and in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
Undisputed EA SPORTS FC 25
SILENT HILL 2 SILENT HILL 2
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Grand Theft Auto V
NBA 2K25 Phasmophobia
EA SPORTS FC 25 Undisputed
Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy
Dragon Age: The Veilguard Palworld
Palworld It Takes Two
Metaphor: ReFantazio Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Phasmophobia Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS Black Myth: Wukong
EA SPORTS College Football 25 Metaphor: ReFantazio
NHL 25 ASTRO BOT
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 NEW WORLD: AETERNUM
Black Myth: Wukong Resident Evil 4
ASTRO BOT NBA 2K25
Hogwarts Legacy Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
NEW WORLD: AETERNUM Cyberpunk 2077
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA SPORTS FC 25
Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Red Dead Redemption 2 The Forest
Batman: Arkham Knight Minecraft
The Forest Red Dead Redemption 2
Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands A Way Out
theHunter: Call of the Wild Batman: Arkham Knight
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Hogwarts Legacy
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
Gang Beasts Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Dying Light Need for Speed Payback
Pacify Dying Light
Mafia: Trilogy Mafia: Trilogy
A Way Out Unravel Two
EA SPORTS FC 25 Need for Speed Heat
Alien: Isolation Gang Beasts
Injustice 2 Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Need for Speed Heat Pacify
DayZ DayZ
   *Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Arizona Sunshine Remake Arizona Sunshine Remake
Beat Saber The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Metro Awakening
Among Us VR Beat Saber
Grand Rush VR Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator Grand Rush VR Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator
Metro Awakening Arizona Sunshine 2
Into the Radius Among Us VR
Arizona Sunshine 2 Pavlov
Pavlov Into the Radius
Legendary Tales Crossfire: Sierra Squad
 *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Batman: Arkham VR
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR The Exorcist: Legion VR
The Walking Dead Onslaught Sniper Elite VR
Batman: Arkham VR The Walking Dead Onslaught
Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
The Exorcist: Legion VR Titanic VR
Job Simulator Job Simulator
Beat Saber Beat Saber
SUPERHOT VR Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
Marvel’s Iron Man VR Ghost Giant

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
THRONE AND LIBERTY THRONE AND LIBERTY
Fortnite Fortnite
Roblox Roblox
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
Rocket League Rocket League
Asphalt Legends Unite Asphalt Legends Unite
VALORANT eFootball
Apex Legends VALORANT
Fall Guys Fall Guys
eFootball Stumble Guys

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


