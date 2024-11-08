Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in October - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 185 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for September 2024.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Undisputed was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 on the European charts. Minecraft was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in Europe. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was The Forest in Europe.
Arizona Sunshine Remake topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR in Europe. The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Metro Awakening in Europe.
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while it was Batman: Arkham VR in Europe. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was The Exorcist: Legion VR in Europe.
Throne and Liberty topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, and in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, and in Europe.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
|DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
|Undisputed
|EA SPORTS FC 25
|SILENT HILL 2
|SILENT HILL 2
|EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
|Grand Theft Auto V
|NBA 2K25
|Phasmophobia
|EA SPORTS FC 25
|Undisputed
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Dragon Age: The Veilguard
|Palworld
|Palworld
|It Takes Two
|Metaphor: ReFantazio
|Dragon Age: The Veilguard
|Phasmophobia
|Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
|SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS
|Black Myth: Wukong
|EA SPORTS College Football 25
|Metaphor: ReFantazio
|NHL 25
|ASTRO BOT
|Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
|NEW WORLD: AETERNUM
|Black Myth: Wukong
|Resident Evil 4
|ASTRO BOT
|NBA 2K25
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
|NEW WORLD: AETERNUM
|Cyberpunk 2077
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|EA SPORTS FC 25
|Minecraft
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|The Forest
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Minecraft
|The Forest
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
|A Way Out
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
|Gang Beasts
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|Dying Light
|Need for Speed Payback
|Pacify
|Dying Light
|Mafia: Trilogy
|Mafia: Trilogy
|A Way Out
|Unravel Two
|EA SPORTS FC 25
|Need for Speed Heat
|Alien: Isolation
|Gang Beasts
|Injustice 2
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Need for Speed Heat
|Pacify
|DayZ
|DayZ
PS VR2 Games*
|US/Canada
|EU
|Arizona Sunshine Remake
|Arizona Sunshine Remake
|Beat Saber
|The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
|The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
|Metro Awakening
|Among Us VR
|Beat Saber
|Grand Rush VR Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator
|Grand Rush VR Highway Car Traffic Racing Simulator
|Metro Awakening
|Arizona Sunshine 2
|Into the Radius
|Among Us VR
|Arizona Sunshine 2
|Pavlov
|Pavlov
|Into the Radius
|Legendary Tales
|Crossfire: Sierra Squad
PS VR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
|Batman: Arkham VR
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|The Exorcist: Legion VR
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
|Sniper Elite VR
|Batman: Arkham VR
|The Walking Dead Onslaught
|Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
|ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
|The Exorcist: Legion VR
|Titanic VR
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|SUPERHOT VR
|Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
|Marvel’s Iron Man VR
|Ghost Giant
Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|THRONE AND LIBERTY
|THRONE AND LIBERTY
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|Roblox
|Roblox
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Rocket League
|Rocket League
|Asphalt Legends Unite
|Asphalt Legends Unite
|VALORANT
|eFootball
|Apex Legends
|VALORANT
|Fall Guys
|Fall Guys
|eFootball
|Stumble Guys
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.