Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Headed to PS5 on December 3

posted 4 hours ago

Developer Fatshark announced Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will launch for the PlayStation 5 on December 3.

The game first released for PC via Steam and Microsoft Store in November 2022, and for the Xbox Series X|S in October 2023.

View the PS5 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new cooperative focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series.

In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten to turn into an overwhelming tide of darkness. A mysterious and sinister new force is seeking to take control of the entire city. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos.

As Tertium falls, Rejects Will Rise.

High Octane Hybrid Combat

Built on the legacy of Warhammer 40,000: Vermintide II‘s best-in-class melee combat, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide introduces intense Warhammer 40,000 gunplay to the mix. Master the balance between ranged and melee combat as you fight through a slew of enemies. Feel the impact of each swipe, swing, and slice of a chainsword, or fry some flesh with a lasgun.

Die Alone or Suffer Together

Darktide is a cooperative game. Wandering too far, risks punishment by foes looking to immobilize or capture stray Rejects, such as the slavering Chaos Hound or the Moebian Trapper. Once you fall prey to such foes, only your teammates can save you! More than that, your innate toughness—your determination to press on through the pain—only recharges when you are in the proximity of your strike team.

Your Character. Your Playstyle

Create your own, unique character and customize their physical appearance, voice, and origin. Choose your class to determine which unique traits and skill sets they will make use of in battle. Will you be a seasoned veteran of the Imperial army, a snarky outsider, or a fiery zealot? The choice is yours.

Tertium: A Hive City on the Brink of Collapse

Step into the violent, dystopian world of Warhammer 40,000. From boiling hot industrial factories to the decaying water maintenance zone afflicted by constant acid rainfall—Tertium Hive is a hard and unforgiving place even at the best of times. Your role is to serve the zealous Inquisition by embarking on missions to exterminate the threats lurking in the depths of the hive city, or die trying.

Chaos Never Sleeps

Adapt to the erratic whims of Chaos with conditions- mutators that add a spontaneous challenge to your mission. Your team must learn to adjust, adopt new tactics and change up their loadouts to face these ruthless challenges.

