Bread & Fred Headed to PlayStation and Xbox as Infogrames Acquires Publishing Rights - News

/ 235 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Infogrames, the Atari game publishing and distribution subsidiary, announced it has acquired the publishing rights to Apogee Entertainment's Bread & Fred.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game have been announced to be in development and will launch in the "coming months." Developer Sand Castles will also work to bring updates and new content to the game.

"Bread & Fred rose from the indie ranks, representing a level of success that is possible with a small, talented team with a passionate vision," said Apogee Entertainment CEO Scott Miller. "We see this property as having many years of success ahead of it, expanding its appeal with new characters, gameplay modes, and its unique style of rage humor that has led to 10s of millions of views on TikTok and other platforms."

Infogrames manager Geoffroy Chateauvieux added, "Bread & Fred is a rare gem that casual gamers can sit down and enjoy with their hardcore platforming friends. This is a great opportunity for Infogrames to publish a successful game and help continue to grow its loyal fan base by expanding distribution. We are looking forward to continuing to work with Sand Castles Studio to support Bread & Fred‘s long term development plans."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles