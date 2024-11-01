Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Has Over 3 Hours of Cinematics - News

Bethesda Game Studios boss Todd Howard in an interview with Rolling Stone revealed Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has over three hours of cinematics.

Howard in the same interview said he originally didn't want Troy Baker to play Indiana Jones in the game, however, after auditioning hundreds of people they decided to go with Baker.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on December 9.

