Monster Hunter Wilds Beta Tops 463,000 Concurrent Players - Sales

/ 279 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The open beta test for Monster Hunter Wilds went live yesterday and it appears to have been a huge success for Capcom.

The open beta on its first day reached a peak of 463,798 concurrent players on Steam, according to SteamDB. The number will be higher once you add in the number of players on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The open beta figures alone are enough to set a record for the Monster Hunter series as Monster Hunter: World peaked at 334,684 463,798 concurrent players on Steam, while Monster Hunter Rise peaked at 231,360 concurrent players.

Only two Capcom games reached a higher peak on Steam with Capcom Arcade Stadium in first with 488,791 concurrent players and Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium in second with 463,928 concurrent players. It is entirely possible the open beta for Monster Hunter Wilds could top both games over the weekend.

Monster Hunter Wilds will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 28, 2025

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles