Romancing SaGa 2, Black Ops 6, and More Debut on the Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 315 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 81,393 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 20, 2024.

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (NS) debuted in second place with sales of 70,367 units. The PS5 version debuted in third place with sales of 32,157 units and the PS4 version debuted in sixth place with sales of 12,367 units.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) debuted in fourth place with sales of 26,947 units.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake (NS) debuted in fifth place with sales of 12,411 units. The PS5 version debuted in ninth place with sales of 7,133 units.

Sonic X Shadow Generations (NS) debuted in 10th place with sales of 7,021 units.

Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 (PS5) came in seventh place with sales of 10,182, while The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (NS) took eighth place with sales of 7,567 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 67,724 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 11,945 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,201 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 38 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 81,393 (308,962) [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix, 10/24/24) – 70,367 (New) [PS5] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix, 10/24/24) – 32,157 (New) [PS5] Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Activision, 10/25/24) – 26,947 (New) [NSW] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake (Koei Tecmo Games, 10/24/24) – 12,411 (New) [PS4] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix, 10/24/24) – 12,367 (New) [PS5] Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 (Konami, 10/17/24) – 10,182 (79,260) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) – 7,567 (288,879) [PS5] Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake (Koei Tecmo Games, 10/24/24) – 7,133 (New) [NSW] Sonic X Shadow Generations (SEGA, 10/25/24) – 7,021 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 46,256 (8,092,295) Switch Lite – 15,790 (6,167,667) PlayStation 5 – 9,829 (5,242,422) Switch – 5,678 (19,928,186) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 536 (3,367) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,116 (863,335) Xbox Series S – 557 (321,845) Xbox Series X – 108 (307,942) PlayStation 4 – 38 (7,928,656)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles