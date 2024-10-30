Death Note: Killer Within Announced for PS5, PS4, and PC, Launches on November 5 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Grounding, Inc. have announced online social deduction game, Death Note: Killer Within, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch on November 5. It is also available day one as a PlayStation Plus monthly game.

Death Note: Killer Within is an online social deduction game for up to 10 players. Players will be split into two teams with different objectives. To win the game, players will need to figure out each other’s identities and either eliminate L who threatens Kira’s power or seize the Death Note.

Features:

Enjoy a battle of wits as Kira and his followers or as L and the investigators in the world of Death Note. As equally matched opponents, the two teams clash to control the game while hiding their true identities from each other. The Death Note is hidden among the players, leading to a thrilling game of cat and mouse until one team overpowers the other.

Death Note. As equally matched opponents, the two teams clash to control the game while hiding their true identities from each other. The Death Note is hidden among the players, leading to a thrilling game of cat and mouse until one team overpowers the other. Each role has its own characteristics, allowing you to master a deep sense of strategy and tactical play. Depending on your assigned role, a wide range of strategies can be formulated, and each randomized scenario develops into a high-stakes game of tactics.

Supports cross-play for large groups of players.

Customize your game avatar with up to seven types of unlockable items, pick a custom nameplate, and select a special animation to be displayed during dramatic moments of gameplay.

Notes

This game is meant to be played online only. It cannot be played in offline mode.

Voice chat recommended.

Internet connection required.

The service and its contents are subject to change or end without prior notice.

