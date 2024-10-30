Capcom Sold More PC Games Than All Console Games Combined in 1st Half of FY25 - Sales

Capcom in its latest earnings report for the six-month period ending September 30, 2024 (first half of fiscal year 2025) revealed it has sold more games on PC than on all consoles combined.

The company sold a total of 20.02 million games so far for the fiscal year, which is down 11.4 percent year-on-year. 10.74 million or 54 percent of those sales were digital PC sales, while digital console sales accounted for 8.02 million units or 40 percent of the total. Physical game sales accounted for just 1.26 million units or six percent of the total.

Breaking down the total games sold, there were 3.09 million games sold in Japan and 16.93 million games sold overseas. There were also 18.95 million catalog games sold and 1.07 million new games sold.

New releases from Capcom include Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, and Ace Attorney Investigations Collection.

Capcom reported net sales for the six-month period fell 35 percent to 39.7 billion yen, while operating income dropped 40 percent to 20.6 billion yen.

