PS5 Best-Seller, NS Outsells XS - Americas Hardware Estimates for September 2024

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 328,817 units sold for September 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 25.57 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with an estimated 189,915 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 54.21 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 171,889 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 18.25 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,130 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.54 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by nearly 50,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 84,000 units. PS4 sold 378,799 units for the month of September 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 255,442 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 247,841 (-43.0%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 201,242 units (-54.0%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 71,203 units (-27.3%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 7,592 units (-87.0%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 53,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 14,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 58,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 3.52 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.92 million units, and the Nintendo Switch has sold 1.87 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for September 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 328,817 ( 25,568,003 ) Switch - 189,915 ( 54,209,562 ) Xbox Series X|S - 171,889 ( 18,254,508 ) PlayStation 4 - 1,130 ( 41,544,807 )

USA hardware estimates for September 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 280,161

Switch - 159,968 Xbox Series X|S - 145,134

PlayStation 4 - 959

Weekly Sales:

September 7, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 67,679 Xbox Series X|S - 36,197 Switch - 33,111 PlayStation 4 - 224

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 57,729 Xbox Series X|S - 30,635 Switch - 27,828 PlayStation 4 - 191

September 14, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 69,186 Xbox Series X|S - 34,066 Switch - 33,778 PlayStation 4 - 224

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 59,012 Xbox Series X|S - 28,719 Switch - 28,473 PlayStation 4 - 191

September 21, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 63,292 Switch - 36,675 Xbox Series X|S - 32,236 PlayStation 4 - 227

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 53,785 Switch - 30,898 Xbox Series X|S - 27,267 PlayStation 4 - 192

September 28, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 63,187 Switch - 45,159 Xbox Series X|S - 33,639 PlayStation 4 - 227

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 53,721 Switch - 37,982 Xbox Series X|S - 28,340 PlayStation 4 - 192

October 5, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 65,473 Switch - 41,192 Xbox Series X|S - 35,751 PlayStation 4 - 228

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 55,914 Switch - 34,787 Xbox Series X|S - 30,173 PlayStation 4 - 193

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

