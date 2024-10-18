PS5 Price to Increase in South Korea on October 24 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 in South Korea for a second time on October 24.

PlayStation says this is "due to the recent fluctuations in the global economic situation, various business difficulties have arisen, and we have been forced to make difficult decisions."

The MSRP for the PS5 with a disc drive is going up to ₩748,000 ($546 USD), while the PS5 Digital Edition will go up to ₩598,000 ($437 USD). The PS5 with a disc drive and 2 DualSense Wireless Controller bundle will now cost ₩820,800 ($599 USD) and the PS5 Digital Edition with two controllers will now cost ₩670,800 ($490 USD). The prices include VAT (value-added tax).

"We will continue to do our best to provide the best gaming experience to our customers and maintain a stable service," said PlayStation. "Thank you for your understanding."

