Bakeru Physical Edition for Switch Coming to North America and Europe

by, posted 5 hours ago

Spike Chunsoft announced today that the 3D action-platformer Bakeru will be released as a physical edition for Switch in North America and Europe on February 25, 2025. A physical version is already available in Japan.

Developed by Good-Feel and inspired in part by the Goemon franchise, Bakeru is a colorful action-platforming game set in a fantasy version of Japan. Using his magical Haradaiko drum and shape-shifting abilities, the heroic Bakeru fights back against the villainous Oracle Saitaro and his festival troops. You can read our review of the game here.

Bakeru is currently on sale digitally on the eShop and Steam. A free demo exclusively for Switch is also available. For the latest on physical edition pre-orders, Spike Chunsoft suggests following its social media channels.

