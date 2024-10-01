Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Debuts in 3rd on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Astro Bot has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 37th week of 2024.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown debuted in third place.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II in its second week remained in second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fourth place, Minecraft is up one spot to fifth place, and Star Wars Outlaws in its third week fell from third to sixth place.

EA Sports FC 24 dropped two spots to seventh place and Super Mario Bros. Wonder is down one spot to eighth place. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is up one spot to ninth place and Luigi's Mansion 2 re-entered the charts in 10th place.

There are a total of five multiplatform titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, and two PlayStation 5 titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Astro Bot Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Star Wars Outlaws EA Sports FC 24 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Luigi's Mansion 2

