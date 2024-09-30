Football Manager 25 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mobile, and Game Pass - News

Publisher SEGA and developer Sports Interactive have announced Football Manager 25 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, iOS, Android, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch on November 26.

The future starts with Football Manager 25. After two decades of innovation, this is year one of a new legacy.

Every career begins with a choice. When it comes to selecting a club, the newly-licensed Premier League raises your immersion to new levels. Compete in the world’s biggest league or break new ground as Women’s Football makes its series debut, seamlessly joining the men’s game. One world, one ecosystem.

With this influx of star power, Football Manager 25 has more playable leagues and nations than ever before. The biggest player database in football gaming has been propelled to new heights.

Flex your tactical prowess or uncover your style as you go, unlocking the joy of watching your team play football how you want it to be played. Whatever Matchday throws at you, feel the passion of every passage of play with our switch to the Unity engine—Football Manager‘s biggest technical and visual advancement for a generation. These are the new foundations for our new era of football management.

A slicker, smarter user interface delivers key info when you need it, empowering you to delve deeper to gain the edge on your rivals. New, real-life volumetric player animations and enhanced graphical fidelity elevate the Matchday experience. Get ready to leave your reality behind and live your game.

Uncover this new era of management that takes you to the very heart of football and unlocks passion that no other game can rival.

