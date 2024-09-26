Bleach: Rebirth of Souls Launches in Early 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC - News

/ 284 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Tamsoft announced Bleach: Rebirth of Souls will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in early 2025.

View the Tokyo Game Show trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Awaken the blade within you and reverse your fate in Bleach: Rebirth of Souls! Engage in thrilling battles with powerful sword abilities and characters from this legendary anime franchise.

Unleash Your Sword

Choose your favorite character and unleash their unique sword abilities! Take advantage of each character’s unique abilities and command the flow of battle to find an opening that spells defeat for your enemies.

Defeat Enemies with a Single Strike

In Bleach: Rebirth of Souls, a single strike can spell defeat for you or your opponent. The more desperate the situation, the more powerful you become.

Reverse Fate and Awaken Your Power

The more desperate the situation, the more powerful you become. Overturn the tide of battle and unlock new forms and new blades in the heat of battle to bring victory from the edge of defeat!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles