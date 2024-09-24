Professor Layton and the New World of Steam Gets New Trailer - News

LEVEL-5 has released a new trailer for Professor Layton and the New World of Steam.

"Professor Layton and the New World of Steam's development is progressing smoothly," said LEVEL-5 president and CEO Akihiro Hino. "Together with QuizKnock joining in to design the puzzles, we’re dedicated to creating the next-generation Layton game. With Luke and Layton now in 3D, they can show detailed and expressive performances while exploring a captivating world. We are working towards a 2025 release, so please stay tuned!"

View the trailer below:

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

