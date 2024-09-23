PlayStation State of Play Set for September 24, Features Over 20 Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,082 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a PlayStation State of Play will take place tomorrow, September 24 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.
The State of Play will be over 30 minutes long. It will feature news and updates on over 20 PlayStation 5 and PlayStationVR2 titles from developers around the world.
State of Play returns tomorrow!— PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 23, 2024
Watch live at 3pm PT on September 24 for news and updates on over 20 titles: https://t.co/TL29c6AbpZ pic.twitter.com/RV71SC2ese
Hopefully not a "state of remasters"...
But yeah, it's likely... Sadly.
GoT 2 has to appear eventually.
Same fam. On the other hand, if they're confident it's not coming out before 2027, I'd rather have it remain unannounced. 3 months to 2 years is a pretty good hype cycle. Stealth or near stealth drops are too sudden to be ideal and more than 2 years makes the wait agonizing.
Be hilarious when Xbox do their conference at TGS announcing new games......on the playstation stage.
Sword of the Sea
Convallaria
Armored Core 6 - forge and fire expansion
Ace combat 8
Resident Evil 9
Horizon zero dawn : a new age
Project Awakening
FairGames
An insider who says he has access to YouTube data released these games, they are circulating on Twitter and reedit, as there are some lesser known names such as convallaria and sword of the sea, they have a good chance of being real. He said it's not all games
I personally feel like Marvel's Wolverine has to there, and a huge showcase, as well along with a 2025 release date. It's been 4 years since the Miles Morales dev team started on it, and Insomniac seems to turn out a game by each of its three internal teams every 5 years like clockwork. Main dev, Spider-Man (2018) to Spider-Man 2 (2023): 5 years. R&C team, R&C Remake (2016) to R&C Rift Apart (2021): 5 years. Miles Morales team, Mile Morales (2020) to Wolverine (2025?): 5 years.
"State of Play is back tomorrow, September 24! Tune in live for news and updates on more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games from studios around the world." makes me think there won't be much of a Sony first party presence. I'm honestly expecting one of the rumored remasters to be announced and maybe Fairgame$ shown off.
There hasn't been much first party as State of Play for nearly 2 years lol
just looked into this leak…yeah, I don’t think SqEnix is all too interested in revealed FFIX Remake during the Sony SoP lol.
Bruh, you falling for a source:trustmebro lol
I don't care so much about the Horizon remaster thing but I sure hope that's not the biggest news that come out of this showcase. I'm gonna be pretty annoyed if that's the case lol
Let's hope for some news about Little Devil Inside. Looks like development went through rough times though.
excited to see what they’ve been working away at. :) With (in their words) “no new major releases” this past year, I’m hopefully they’ll have something big saved up for tmr.
Not expecting anything major to turn up, although I really hope we see Cory Barlog's new game