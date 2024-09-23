PlayStation State of Play Set for September 24, Features Over 20 Games - News

/ 1,082 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a PlayStation State of Play will take place tomorrow, September 24 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

The State of Play will be over 30 minutes long. It will feature news and updates on over 20 PlayStation 5 and PlayStationVR2 titles from developers around the world.

State of Play returns tomorrow!



Watch live at 3pm PT on September 24 for news and updates on over 20 titles: https://t.co/TL29c6AbpZ pic.twitter.com/RV71SC2ese — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 23, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles