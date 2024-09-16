Astro Bot Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Astro Bot has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 36th week of 2024.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II debuted in second place and NBA 2K25 debuted in eighth place.

Games three through six are down two spots compared to the previous week. Star Wars Outlaws in its second week is in third place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fourth place, EA Sports FC 24 is in fifth place, and Minecraft is in sixth place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder remained in seventh place, Nintendo Switch Sports dropped one spot to ninth place, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of five multiplatform titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, and two PlayStation 5 titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Astro Bot - NEW Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II - NEW Star Wars Outlaws Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports FC 24 Minecraft Super Mario Bros. Wonder NBA 2K25 - NEW Nintendo Switch Sports Marvel's Spider-Man 2

