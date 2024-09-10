Star Wars Outlaws Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

Star Wars Outlaws (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 35, 2024, according to SELL.

Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition (PS5) debuted in second place, while Star Wars Outlaws (XS) debuted in third place. Visions of Mana (PS5) debuted in fourth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) fell from first to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Star Wars Outlaws Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition Visions of Mana

Xbox Series X|S

Star Wars Outlaws Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition Visions of Mana

PS4 Gran Turismo 7 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Spider-Man: Miles Morales Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Ring Fit Adventure PC Minecraft Java & Bedrock Deluxe Edition X-Place 12 Final Fantasy XIV - 10th Anniversary Edition

