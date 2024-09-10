By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Astro Bot in the UK Sold a Third Lower Than Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Astro Bot in the UK Sold a Third Lower Than Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 655 Views

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring revealed physical sales for Astro Bot in its opening week sold about a third less than 2021's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. However, he expects the game to have longer legs.

"Astro Bot's UK sales (physical-only so far) aren't huge," said Dring. "Opening week is about a third lower than 2021's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but I expect a longer sales tail for Astro."

Dring claims Astro Bot sold more in the UK in two days than Concord did worldwide.

"It's certainly sold more copies in the UK in just 2 days than Concord sold worldwide," he added.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

25 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Qwark (1 hour ago)

It's what I expected. Astro is a delight, but it's audience isn't on PS5

  • +2
Otter Qwark (56 minutes ago)

Not true. Even Nintendo's non Mario platformers such as Kirby do not open with huge numbers in the UK, nothing to do with PS5s audience, more the genre at large.

None the less I expect digital to push it above Ratchet since this is not a major IP or blockbuster AAA title where people rush to get the physical. Ratchet at its time was the 2nd biggest PS5 launch in the UK, so not a bad comparison even if it falls a tad short of beating it. Ratchet also remained flat week on week, so again legs will be where its at if the game is a sales success which it likely already is based on these numbers & its budget which is about 1/3 of Ratchets

  • 0
Qwark Otter (37 minutes ago)

Kirby and the forgotten Lands has sold over 7.5million units.

These are numbers Ratchet could only dream off. Typically Ratchet and Clank games sell less than 5 million. Rift apart is probably at 4 million by now.

The userbase between Ratchet and Astro have increased by a lot. So it should have a potential bigger launch.

  • -3
Dallinor Qwark (33 minutes ago)

Funny you say that because the Sony leak had Ratchet and Clank (2016) at 6.97 million units.

  • +2
Qwark Dallinor (22 minutes ago)

According to video games sales wiki, the total revenue is 123 million. Ratchet and Clank 2016 (less than 20 dollar per game) it was also free on PS+ for one month in 2021.

  • -1
DekutheEvilClown Qwark (21 minutes ago)

Free copies don't count as sales on Sony’s data, they actually detract from long time sales numbers.

  • 0
Qwark DekutheEvilClown (17 minutes ago)

True but these are not official press made Sony numbers these are numbers that leaked from internal databases due to a hack.

  • 0
Comment was deleted...
Comment was deleted...
Otter Qwark (23 minutes ago)

And how many of those 7.5m do you think Kirby sold in launch week in the UK? lol. Keep to the discussion.

If you want to speculate on Astro's legs probably better to wait for not only its digital sales but more than one week of sales.

  • 0
Qwark Otter (18 minutes ago)

Dunno about UK, but Kirby did sell over 380k units in it's launch week just in Japan according to Famitsu.

  • 0
Otter Qwark (2 minutes ago)

Japan is a very different market compared to the UK.

In Japan Kirby was the 4th best selling game of 2022 according to Famitsu.

Kirby was the 31st best selling game in the UK in 2022. But since Nintendo don't submit digital data to the UK charts, lets boost it up and say it was the 20th. (its not present in the physical only top 10)....

There's really not much on Astro's global LT sales to deduce from incomplete UK launch week sales

  • 0
DekutheEvilClown Qwark (22 minutes ago)

Rift Apart was 3.97m as of June 2023

  • 0
KLAMarine (2 hours ago)

I'm expecting digital to make up the difference and more...

  • +2
NextGen_Gamer KLAMarine (57 minutes ago)

Not sure why this comment was downgraded but you are right. The market has shifted massively towards digital since Rift Apart, and the vast majority of people who buy Astro Bot are not going to ever want to sell it.

  • 0
KLXVER (10 minutes ago)

Will probably have long legs. The game is a delight.

  • 0
DekutheEvilClown (18 minutes ago)

Btw this data is basically meaningless as above all the other reasons they are comparing it to the launch week of a bundled game when only the bundle was available for that week and every PS5 still sold out in minutes. They also track bundled sales as physical. So everyone that bought a PS5 that week had a copy of the game.

Using large player samples from tracking websites it looks like it sold around 2m copies on launch week. It’s roughly 3x as many people playing it on launch day on PS5 as Star Wars Outlaws and Space Marine 2.

  • 0
Hardstuck-Platinum (1 hour ago)

I wonder if they will do a PS5 Pro astrobot bundle as they did with so many other titles with standard PS5

  • 0
Random_Matt (2 hours ago)

Ouch.

  • 0
Tico (1 hour ago)

3 words: astrobot plagiarizes mario

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ToX5Xldw3Ec

  • -1
KLAMarine Tico (45 minutes ago)

Oh shush it, both can easily just claim they're inspired by real life.

  • -1
Tico KLAMarine (40 minutes ago)

I assume you haven't seen the video.

  • -1
DekutheEvilClown Tico (10 minutes ago)

That’s 4 words because Astro Bot is two words.

  • 0
UnderwaterFunktown (1 hour ago)

GotY season will give it a huge boost.

  • -1
Zyphe (1 hour ago)

Yep. Seen it. Keep all tge critics scores and praise, but not goin to sell well. Not even going to outsell Metroid Dread . Thats why Sony is very quiet about its sales on X. Facts.

  • -6