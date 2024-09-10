Astro Bot in the UK Sold a Third Lower Than Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - Sales

/ 655 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring revealed physical sales for Astro Bot in its opening week sold about a third less than 2021's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. However, he expects the game to have longer legs.

"Astro Bot's UK sales (physical-only so far) aren't huge," said Dring. "Opening week is about a third lower than 2021's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but I expect a longer sales tail for Astro."

Dring claims Astro Bot sold more in the UK in two days than Concord did worldwide.

"It's certainly sold more copies in the UK in just 2 days than Concord sold worldwide," he added.

Astro Bot's UK sales (physical-only so far) aren't huge. Opening week is about a third lower than 2021's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but I expect a longer sales tail for Astro. It's certainly sold more copies in the UK in just 2 days than Concord sold worldwide — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) September 10, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles