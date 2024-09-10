Astro Bot in the UK Sold a Third Lower Than Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 655 Views
The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring revealed physical sales for Astro Bot in its opening week sold about a third less than 2021's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. However, he expects the game to have longer legs.
"Astro Bot's UK sales (physical-only so far) aren't huge," said Dring. "Opening week is about a third lower than 2021's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but I expect a longer sales tail for Astro."
Dring claims Astro Bot sold more in the UK in two days than Concord did worldwide.
"It's certainly sold more copies in the UK in just 2 days than Concord sold worldwide," he added.
Astro Bot's UK sales (physical-only so far) aren't huge. Opening week is about a third lower than 2021's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but I expect a longer sales tail for Astro. It's certainly sold more copies in the UK in just 2 days than Concord sold worldwide— Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) September 10, 2024
It's what I expected. Astro is a delight, but it's audience isn't on PS5
Not true. Even Nintendo's non Mario platformers such as Kirby do not open with huge numbers in the UK, nothing to do with PS5s audience, more the genre at large.
None the less I expect digital to push it above Ratchet since this is not a major IP or blockbuster AAA title where people rush to get the physical. Ratchet at its time was the 2nd biggest PS5 launch in the UK, so not a bad comparison even if it falls a tad short of beating it. Ratchet also remained flat week on week, so again legs will be where its at if the game is a sales success which it likely already is based on these numbers & its budget which is about 1/3 of Ratchets
Kirby and the forgotten Lands has sold over 7.5million units.
These are numbers Ratchet could only dream off. Typically Ratchet and Clank games sell less than 5 million. Rift apart is probably at 4 million by now.
The userbase between Ratchet and Astro have increased by a lot. So it should have a potential bigger launch.
Free copies don't count as sales on Sony’s data, they actually detract from long time sales numbers.
True but these are not official press made Sony numbers these are numbers that leaked from internal databases due to a hack.
Japan is a very different market compared to the UK.
In Japan Kirby was the 4th best selling game of 2022 according to Famitsu.
Kirby was the 31st best selling game in the UK in 2022. But since Nintendo don't submit digital data to the UK charts, lets boost it up and say it was the 20th. (its not present in the physical only top 10)....
There's really not much on Astro's global LT sales to deduce from incomplete UK launch week sales
I'm expecting digital to make up the difference and more...
Not sure why this comment was downgraded but you are right. The market has shifted massively towards digital since Rift Apart, and the vast majority of people who buy Astro Bot are not going to ever want to sell it.
Btw this data is basically meaningless as above all the other reasons they are comparing it to the launch week of a bundled game when only the bundle was available for that week and every PS5 still sold out in minutes. They also track bundled sales as physical. So everyone that bought a PS5 that week had a copy of the game.
Using large player samples from tracking websites it looks like it sold around 2m copies on launch week. It’s roughly 3x as many people playing it on launch day on PS5 as Star Wars Outlaws and Space Marine 2.
I wonder if they will do a PS5 Pro astrobot bundle as they did with so many other titles with standard PS5
3 words: astrobot plagiarizes mario
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ToX5Xldw3Ec
Yep. Seen it. Keep all tge critics scores and praise, but not goin to sell well. Not even going to outsell Metroid Dread . Thats why Sony is very quiet about its sales on X. Facts.