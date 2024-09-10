Besiege Headed to PS5, PS4, and Switch on December 12 - News

Publisher PLAYISM and developer Spiderling Studios announced the physics-based building game, Besiege, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on December 12.

The game is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, Humble Store, and Microsoft Store.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Besiege is a physics-based building game in which you construct medieval siege engines and lay waste to immense fortresses and peaceful hamlets. Build a machine which can crush windmills, wipe out battalions of brave soldiers and transport valuable resources, defending your creation against cannons, archers and whatever else the desperate enemies have at their disposal. Create a trundling behemoth, or take clumsily to the skies, and cause carnage in fully destructible environments. Ultimately, you must conquer every Kingdom by crippling their castles and annihilating their men and livestock, in as creative or clinical a manner as possible!

Battle against other players in custom arenas or team up with your friends to destroy armies of knights, obliterate fortresses and sack settlements, by travelling through into the Multiverse!

Download other player’s war machines, levels, skins and even mods through the Steam workshop to further customize your playing experience!

Can’t find what you are looking for? Build it yourself! In the level editor, you decide where players spawn, what the objective is and what it looks like. Adding sheep and peasants will bring a level of charm to your game but archers or yak-bombs will challenge your players as they attempt to complete the objective.

Still looking for more? Expand the Besiege experience by creating your own mods or downloading existing mods from the workshop. Mods allow you to add custom machine blocks, level objects, level logic and much more!

Bring your childhood fantasies alive in the world of Besiege!

Single-Player Campaign

A challenging single-player campaign with 54 levels. Conquer the 4 differently themed islands and claim victory over the Besiege world.

Multiplayer Player-Versus-Player and Cooperative Play

Go head to head in epic war machine combat or compete against your friends to complete objectives and levels. Work Cooperatively to conquer objectives, complete puzzles and lay waste to fortresses and armies.

Open Sandbox

Mess around in open sandbox environments with your friends, construct wacky machines and abuse the level’s inhabitants at your leisure.

Level Editor

Build new levels with your friends, or have your friends testing the level in real-time whilst you build it! Construct castles, create armies, design custom game modes and objectives, or bring your level to life with the logic editor.

Custom Skins

Change the visual appearance of your machine using customized skins

Mod Support

Creating mods for Besiege has never been easier, the extensive documentation will help you get started.

Workshop Integration

Share and download machines, skins, levels and mods on the Steam Workshop.

