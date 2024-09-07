Star Wars Outlaws Tops the New Zealand Charts, Visions of Mana Debuts in 3rd - Sales

Star Wars Outlaws has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 1, 2024.

Visions of Mana, the one other new release, debuted in third place.

Hogwarts Legacy climbed four spots to second place, while Grand Theft Auto V fell from second fifth place and Borderlands 3 fell from first to 10th place.

The rest of the top 10 are re-entries. Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition came in fourth place and Kingdom Come: Deliverance came in seventh place. It Takes Two came in sixth place, Robocop: Rogue City came in eighth place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 came in ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Star Wars Outlaws - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Visions of Mana - NEW Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition Grand Theft Auto V It Takes Two Kingdom Come: Deliverance Robocop: Rogue City Red Dead Redemption 2 Borderlands 3

