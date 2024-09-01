Pauline and Ninji Will be Playable in Super Mario Party Jamboree - News

/ 314 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo announced Pauline and Ninji will be playable characters in Super Mario Party Jamboree.

View the Pauline trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Join the latest Mario Party, a jamboree of seven boards and over 110 minigames.

From running through merry-go-rounds to motion-control minigolf, this jamboree is jam-packed with more minigames than any Mario Party game to date. With seven boards in all, you can go with the flow in Goomba Lagoon, search the mall for stars in Rainbow Galleria, or revisit the classics of Western Land and Mario’s Rainbow Castle.

Check out all kinds of additional modes, like the 20-player online Koopathlon.

Race across the party board in Koopathlon, a series-first 20-player online competition to see who can rack up the highest scores in minigames like the fast-paced Lane Change. The higher your score in each round, the faster you’ll get to the goal.

Koopathlon is just one of a slew of additional modes—there’s something for every kind of Mario Party enjoyer!

Super Mario Party Jamboree will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 17.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles