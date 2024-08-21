PS5 and XS See Massive Boost YoY - Americas Hardware Estimates for July 2024 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 427,990 units sold for July 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 24.96 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console with an estimated 300,634 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 17.92 million units. The Nintendo Switch came in third place with 176,263 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 52.89 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 987 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.54 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are up by nearly 148,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 148,000 units. PS4 sold 279,402 units for the month of July 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 152,341 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 104,956 (32.5%). Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 102,175 units (51.5%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 126,028 units (-41.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 5,875 units (-85.6%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 63,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 92,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 53,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 2.91 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.59 million units, and the Nintendo Switch has sold 1.55 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for July 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 427,990 ( 24,963,531 ) Xbox Series X|S - 300,634 ( 17,924,414 ) Switch - 176,263 ( 53,887,504 ) PlayStation 4 - 987 ( 41,542,741 )

USA hardware estimates for July 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 367,165

Xbox Series X|S - 255,108 Switch - 147,961

PlayStation 4 - 841

Weekly Sales:

July 13, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 77,085 Xbox Series X|S - 53,321

Switch - 46,925 PlayStation 4 - 240

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 65,341 Xbox Series X|S - 44,716

Switch - 39,392 PlayStation 4 - 204

July 20, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 126,988 Xbox Series X|S - 88,006

Switch - 45,228 PlayStation 4 - 248

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 109,209 Xbox Series X|S - 74,828

Switch - 37,953 PlayStation 4 - 212

July 27, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 113,561 Xbox Series X|S - 81,730

Switch - 42,752 PlayStation 4 - 254

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 97,679 Xbox Series X|S - 69,526

Switch - 35,836 PlayStation 4 - 216

August 3, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 110,356 Xbox Series X|S - 77,577

Switch - 41,358 PlayStation 4 - 245

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 94,936 Xbox Series X|S - 66,038

Switch - 34,780 PlayStation 4 - 209

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

