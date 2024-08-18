Borderlands 3 Tops the New Zealand Charts, Titanfall 2 Takes 2nd Place - Sales

Borderlands 3 re-entered the charts in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 11, 2024.

There were two other Borderlands games in the top 10 with New Tales From The Borderlands in fourth place and Borderlands in fifth place.

Several more games re-entered the top 10 this week with Titanfall 2 in second place, God of War (2018) in sixth place, Dishonored in seventh place, and A Way Out in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Borderlands 3 Titanfall 2 Grand Theft Auto V New Tales From The Borderlands Borderlands God of War (2018) Dishonored Grand Theft Auto Online Hogwarts Legacy A Way Out

