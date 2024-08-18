Titanfall 2 Tops the Australian Charts, Borderlands 3 Takes 2nd Place - Sales

Titanfall 2 has not only re-entered the charts, but it has also taken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 11, 2024.

With the release of the Borderlands movie there were three games in the franchise to re-enter the top 10. Borderlands 3 came in second place, New Tales From The Borderlands came in fourth place, and Borderlands came in fifth place.

Grand Theft Auto V dropped two spots to third place and Grand Theft Auto Online dropped three spots to ninth place.

Dishonored, God of War (2018), and Fallout 4 re-entered the top 10 in sixth, eighth, and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Titanfall 2 Borderlands 3 Grand Theft Auto V New Tales From The Borderlands Borderlands Dishonored Hogwarts Legacy God of War (2018) Grand Theft Auto Online Fallout 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

