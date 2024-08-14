MultiVersus to Add Beetlejuice on August 20 - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer Player First Games announced MultiVersus will be adding Beetlejuice as a playable character on August 20.

Beetlejuice is an assassin class fighter who will deliver his unique blend of undead charm, straight from the Afterlife. In the new video, the shapeshifting “Bio Exorcist” deploys ghoulish attacks and creepy-crawly companions to send a chill up the Multiverse’s spine, including his ability to summon beetles and sandworms to assist during battle, protrude spikes from all over his body to inflict pain, and charge up devastating overhead hammers to slam down on opponents.

The trailer also shows off the Beetlejuice Matador variant, along with the Beetlejuice inspired Afterlife variants that will be available for a variety of MultiVersus characters in conjunction with the Beetlejuice release on August 20.

MultiVersus is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

