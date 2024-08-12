S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Gets 36 Minute Developer Deep Dive - News

posted 1 hour ago

GSC Game World has released a 36-minute-long developer deep dive for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

"Join us to explore the team's insights, the world and locations within the Zone, the cinematic direction process, and a first look at a story quest set in the Great Swamps," reads the description to the video.



View the developer deep dive below:

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass on November 20.

