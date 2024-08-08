Action RPG Alabaster Dawn Announced for Consoles and PC - News

CrossCode developer Radical Fish Games has announced action RPG, Alabaster Dawn, for consoles and PC via Steam.

A demo for the game will release in early 2025, while it will launch in Early Access in late 2025.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Alabaster Dawn is an action RPG building on top the best aspects of Radical Fish Games previous title CrossCode. A deep and engaging combat system, challenging puzzles and an epic story set in a curious world ready to explore and discover its secrets.

The shadow of Nyx has fallen—warping the world into a wasteland and vanishing the god and their people. Now, Juno, the Outcast Chosen, awakes to an impossible task: bring it all back.

Tiran Sol, a World in Ruin

Alone and without the guidance of the gods, Juno awakes to a ruined world she once called home. Her task: Awake the rest of humanity and rid the world of Nyx. Only in unity can the world be rebuild and only through the strength of a Chosen can the curse be broken.

But where are the gods? How long did humanity sleep and what is the mysterious entity known as Nyx?

A (planned) 30 to 60 hours of playtime await you in this massive adventure, with seven unique areas and many secrets to uncover. Rebuild settlements, establish trade routes and advance science by helping people. Each bigger advancement will be accompanied by the settlements changing visually, opening up new paths and opportunities!

Dance Around Your Enemies

Experience a deep and fast-paced combat system inspired by Devil May Cry, Kingdom Hearts, and CrossCode. Take full control over a total of four elements and eight unique weapons of which two can be slotted into each element at any given time. To fight the many enemy types found in the game, you will have to make use of all weapons and elements and to help with that. you can switch your setup at any time, even during combat!

Unlock Combat Arts on each weapon’s skilltree (Yes, that’s a skilltree per weapon!) to pummel enemies in style and top it all of by equipping Divine Arts to each element, unleashing powerful spells to finish of even the hardiest of foes.

Exploration

While the gods are silent, they left many structures and secrets for you to find. Solve challenging puzzles using you weapons and team members, parkour along hidden paths, open treasure or simply collect various resources while exploring the world of Tiran Sol. Treasure found while exploring can contain a host of different rewards, such as new recipes for the cooking system, gems to slot into your equipment, upgrade materials and many more. Whatever you do will always be a help to you or the various communities you will come across!

Can’t reach some loot yet? No worries, the world map allows you to place reminders, fast travel between landmarks/checkpoints and mark objectives. It’s up to you decide how much guidance you want!

An RPG Through and Through

Alabaster Dawn gives you plenty of systems to build your main character. Equip gems into you weapons and core to activate powerful enchantments. These can range from simple stat increases to situational buffs that change the way you engage enemies. Expand your available gem slots via the skilltree and craft / upgrade gems via particular NPCs called “Artificers.”

You can even level-up your healing options! Cook dishes at resting spots to increase your stock of healing bulbs and unlock powerful temporary boosts. By cooking a great variety of dishes and using your boost, you will increase your Palate Level, further enhancing the effects of your future meals. With plenty of ingredients at your disposal, it will be a waste not to turn them into precious “food exp”!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

