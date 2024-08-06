Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts, Black Myth: Wukong Pre-Orders Take 2nd - Sales

The Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 32, 2024, which ended August 6, 2024.

Pre-orders for Black Myth: Wukong are up from ninth to second place, while Elden Ring dropped one spot to third place. Dead by Daylight is up two spots to fourth place and Grand Theft Auto V re-entered the top 10 in fifth place.

Baldur's Gate 3 re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, Call of Duty fell from third to seventh place, and Chained Together is down one spot to eighth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Black Myth: Wukong - Pre-orders Elden Ring Dead by Daylight Grand Theft Auto V Baldur's Gate 3 Call of Duty Chained Together Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Rust

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 The First Descendant PUBG: Battlegrounds Steam Deck Dota 2 Naraka: Bladepoint Black Myth: Wukong - Pre-orders Elden Ring Once Human Path of Exile

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

