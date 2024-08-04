NBA 2K24 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

NBA 2K24 is up one spot to take first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 28, 2024.

Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to second place and EA Sports College Football 25 in its second week fell from first to third place. Red Dead Redemption 2 and Hogwarts Legacy remained in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, Elden Ring dropped one spot to seventh place, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege remained in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

NBA 2K24 Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports College Football 25 Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 Elden Ring Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It Takes Two

