Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Tops 500,000 Players

Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer A44 have announced the action RPG, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, has surpassed 500,000 players.

"Thank you, Sappers!" read a tweet from the official Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Twitter account. "Since launch, we've seen 500,000 new members of the Coalition army across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. That's huge! Your support means the world!"

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass on July 18.

