Bandai Namco Announces Tekken 8 DLC Character Heihachi Mishima

Bandai Namco has announced Tekken 8 DLC character Heihachi Mishima. The character will release this Fall.

The Heihachi Mishima DLC will also add a new chapter to the story mode that will expand "The Dark Awakens" storyline. This will be available as a free update.

Tekken 8 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

