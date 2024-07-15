Murky Divers Sales Top 100,000 Units - Sales

Publisher Oro Interactive and developer Embers has announced Murky Divers has sold over 100,000 units since it released for PC via Steam in Early Access on June 19.

"We are pleased to announce that Murky Divers has hit an employee count of 100,000 divers!," said the developer. "We appreciate your support and commitment to our underwater operations."

" We also want to remind you that our first major update is coming on July 19th. We know things can get a bit murky down there, so mark your calendars!" ⚠️We also want to remind you that our first major update is coming on July 19th. We know things can get a bit murky down there, so mark your calendars! — Murky Divers OUT NOW (@EmbersGames) July 3, 2024

