Grand Theft Auto VI First Trailer Tops 200 Million Views

/ 523 Views

posted 4 hours ago

The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI has surpassed 200 million views since it released in the beginning of December 2023.

This figure is up from 150 million views on December 18, 2023 and 100 million views on December 6, 2023.

Grand Theft Auto VI will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Fall 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

