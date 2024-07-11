Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Debuts in 1st on the Canadian Charts - Sales

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has debuted in first place on the Canadian charts for May 2024, according to data from Circana (formerly The NPD Group) reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESA).

The one other new release in the top 10 was F1 24, which debuted in eighth place.

Ghost of Tsushima shot up the charts to second place thanks to the release of the PC version of the game. Helldivers 2 dropped two spots to third place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was up one spot to fourth place.

Sea of Thieves is down one spot to fifth place, Elden Ring re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, and Hogwarts Legacy is down from sixth to seventh place. NHL 24 is up one spot to ninth place and Stellar Blade fell from second to 10th place.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada for March 2024:

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door* - NEW Ghost of Tsushima Helldivers 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Sea of Thieves Elden Ring Hogwarts Legacy F1 24 - NEW NHL 24 Stellar Blade

*Digital sales not included

^ Xbox and Switch digital sales not included

