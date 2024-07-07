Rumor: Final Fantasy XIV is Coming to Mobile - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix is reportedly partnering with Tencent to release the MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV, on mobile platforms, according to eXputer.

The mobile port of the game is said to be part of the strategic alliance between the two companies in 2018. Square Enix in 2021 said that some projects were in the works with Tencent, however, none of these have officially been announced.

The Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy XIV released on July 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

