Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail Expansion Releases July 2 - News

Square Enix announced the Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy XIV will launch on July 2.

Pre-orders will open on March 26 and include a three day early access period starting on June 28, as well as other extras.

View a new trailer of the expansion below:

Read details on the expansion via Gematsu below:

Pre-Order Bonuses

Early Access to Dawntrail – Pre-order Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail at participating retailers and redeem your pre-order bonus code during the specified period to receive early access. Early access is tentatively scheduled to begin on Friday, June 28, 2024 at 2:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 a.m. ET and will allow users to play Dawntrail before the official release! To be granted early access and play the new content from Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, users need to be playing Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker and to have completed certain quests.

– Pre-order Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail at participating retailers and redeem your pre-order bonus code during the specified period to receive early access. Early access is tentatively scheduled to begin on Friday, June 28, 2024 at 2:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 a.m. ET and will allow users to play Dawntrail before the official release! To be granted early access and play the new content from Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail, users need to be playing Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker and to have completed certain quests. Wind-Up Zidane Minion – This miniature version of Final Fantasy IX‘s Zidane makes for an ideal adventuring companion—so long as you keep an eye on your valuables. (Minions are vanity pets that do not have any effect on a player’s attributes.)

– This miniature version of Final Fantasy IX‘s Zidane makes for an ideal adventuring companion—so long as you keep an eye on your valuables. (Minions are vanity pets that do not have any effect on a player’s attributes.) Azeyma’s Earrings – Earrings crafted in the image of the radiant sun, symbol of the goddess Azeyma. These useful earrings feature attributes that will vary according to the user’s class / job and current level when equipped. Additionally, the earrings grant a 30 percent increase in EXP gained by defeating enemies when worn, perfect for leveling your jobs to 90. (The bonus effect will only apply from level 1 through 90. Equippable only by Disciples of War or Magic classes and jobs.)

Game Editions

Digital Standard Edition (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Windows, Mac, Steam) ($39.99) – (This is the latest Final Fantasy XIV expansion pack and is intended for existing users who own the full version of Final Fantasy XIV, as this product cannot be played on its own. In order to register this product, you will need a method to play Final Fantasy XIV that does not include the free trial. Registration of this product grants users access to Dawntrail, as well as previous expansion packs, Shadowbringers and Endwalker. A subscription fee is required to play.)

(PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Windows, Mac, Steam) ($39.99) – (This is the latest Final Fantasy XIV expansion pack and is intended for existing users who own the full version of Final Fantasy XIV, as this product cannot be played on its own. In order to register this product, you will need a method to play Final Fantasy XIV that does not include the free trial. Registration of this product grants users access to Dawntrail, as well as previous expansion packs, Shadowbringers and Endwalker. A subscription fee is required to play.) Collector’s Edition (Windows, Mac) ($214.99) – The Dawntrail Collector’s Edition is a bundle containing a copy of the Digital Collector’s Edition and the physical Collector’s Box. (The included copy of Dawntrail is a digital download. The physical Collector’s Box is bundled together with the Windows or Mac Digital Collector’s Editions on the Square Enix Store. PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and Steam players are recommended to purchase the Collector’s Box on the Square Enix Store, and visit the respective platform store to purchase the Dawntrail Digital Collector’s Edition from those platforms. The design may differ from the actual product. This is the latest Final Fantasy XIV expansion pack and is intended for existing users who own the full version of Final Fantasy XIV, as this product cannot be played on its own. In order to register this product, you will need a method to play Final Fantasy XIV that does not include the free trial. Registration of this product grants users access to Dawntrail, as well as previous expansion packs, Shadowbringers and Endwalker. A subscription fee is required to play.)

(Windows, Mac) ($214.99) – The Dawntrail Collector’s Edition is a bundle containing a copy of the Digital Collector’s Edition and the physical Collector’s Box. (The included copy of Dawntrail is a digital download. The physical Collector’s Box is bundled together with the Windows or Mac Digital Collector’s Editions on the Square Enix Store. PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and Steam players are recommended to purchase the Collector’s Box on the Square Enix Store, and visit the respective platform store to purchase the Dawntrail Digital Collector’s Edition from those platforms. The design may differ from the actual product. This is the latest Final Fantasy XIV expansion pack and is intended for existing users who own the full version of Final Fantasy XIV, as this product cannot be played on its own. In order to register this product, you will need a method to play Final Fantasy XIV that does not include the free trial. Registration of this product grants users access to Dawntrail, as well as previous expansion packs, Shadowbringers and Endwalker. A subscription fee is required to play.) Digital Collector’s Edition (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Windows, Mac, Steam) ($59.99) – The Dawntrail Digital Collector’s Edition includes the in-game bonus items. (This is the latest Final Fantasy XIV expansion pack and is intended for existing users who own the full version of Final Fantasy XIV, as this product cannot be played on its own. In order to register this product, you will need a method to play Final Fantasy XIV that does not include the free trial. Registration of this product grants users access to Dawntrail, as well as previous expansion packs, Shadowbringers and Endwalker. A subscription fee is required to play.)

(PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Windows, Mac, Steam) ($59.99) – The Dawntrail Digital Collector’s Edition includes the in-game bonus items. (This is the latest Final Fantasy XIV expansion pack and is intended for existing users who own the full version of Final Fantasy XIV, as this product cannot be played on its own. In order to register this product, you will need a method to play Final Fantasy XIV that does not include the free trial. Registration of this product grants users access to Dawntrail, as well as previous expansion packs, Shadowbringers and Endwalker. A subscription fee is required to play.) Collector’s Box ($155.00) – The Dawntrail Collector’s Box is comprised of a set of five items: Dawntrail Special Art Box, Expertly Crafted Viper Figure, Adventurer’s Cloth Map, the Unending Journey, and Adventurer’s Pen Case. (A copy of Dawntrail, in-game bonus items, and pre-order bonuses are not included. The design may differ from the actual product.)

In-Game Bonus Items (Account-Wide)

Collector’s Edition and Digital Collector’s Edition Ark Mount –Cleave a trail through the heavens with your own personal Ark, modeled after the dynamic eidolon from Final Fantasy IX. (Players must meet certain conditions to be able to fly and dive.) Wind-Up Garnet Minion – Freer than a canary and sharper than a dagger, this lovingly rendered mammet of Final Fantasy IX‘s Garnet will fly fearlessly to lands afar. (Minions are vanity pets that do not have any effect on a player’s attributes.) Chocobo Brush – With its charming chocobo motif and signature twinkling star effect, this whimsical brush draws out the best in any pictomancer. (Only equippable by pictomancers. Can be equipped at any level.)

Physical Bonus Goods Collector’s Edition and Collector’s Box Dawntrail Special Art Box – A unique art box with a shimmering golden base, evocative of a fabled city of gold. It features a Dawntrail illustration by artist Yoshitaka Amano. Expertly Crafted Viper Figure – An impressive high-quality figure that showcases the Warrior of Light as a viper. Including the base, the figure measures approximately H 9.65″ x W 4.52″ x D 5.90″ (H 24.5cm x W 11.5cm x D 15cm). Adventurer’s Cloth Map – The latest version of the FFXIV world map, which includes new locations debuting in Dawntrail. Printed on high-quality cloth, measuring approximately 16.53″ x 29.52″ (42cm x 75cm). The Unending Journey – A ruled notebook inspired by a favorite journal of adventurers, measuring approximately 5.90″ x 4.33″ (15cm x 11cm). Adventurer’s Pen Case – A roll-up pen case to hold writing instruments and other small items essential to your adventures. Unfolded, the pen case measures approximately 8.26″ x 9.44″ (21cm x 24cm).



