Helldivers 2 Update Fixes Crashes and Glitches

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Arrowhead Game Studios have released a new update - Patch 01.000.404 - for Helldivers 2.

The update fixes the 'Superior Packing Methodology' ship module upgrade, fixes crashes and glitches occurring when dropping into a mission, and more.

Read the patch notes below:

Overview

This hotfix aims to resolve crashes and to reduce the number of people stuck in the hellpod drop-in loading screen.



Fixes

Fixed the 'Superior Packing Methodology' ship module upgrade (technically this was fixed on the server side and has been working since July 1st).

Fixed crashes and glitches occurring when dropping into a mission.

Fixed instances of players becoming stuck in the hellpod loading screen.

Fixed a crash that occurs after changing settings (this should be fixed for real this time, the last fix didn’t stick the landing and we have sent the responsible engineer to a Super Earth re-education camp).

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.



Sending friend requests via friend code in game currently does not work

Players may be unable to be joined or invited to the game

Players added to the Recent Players list will appear in the middle of the list

Players may experience delays in Medals and Super Credits payouts

Enemies that bleed out do not progress Personal Orders and Eradicate missions

Deployed mines may sometimes become invisible (but remain active)

Arc weapons sometimes behave inconsistently and sometimes misfire

Most weapons shoot below the crosshair when aiming down the sights

Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but will deploy to its original location

Hand Carts ship module does not reduce Shield Generator Pack's cooldown

Bile Titan sometimes does not take damage to the head

Players may become stuck in the Loadout when joining a game in progress

Reinforcement may not be available for players who join a game in progress

Planet liberation reaches 100 % at the end of every Defend mission

Raise Flag of Super Earth objective does not show a progress bar

Mission count in the Career tab is being reset to zero after every game restart

Some weapons’ descriptions are out-of-date and don’t reflect their current design

Personal orders may not display correctly. (Kill 5!)

