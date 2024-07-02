Nintendo of America is Offering Another Switch Online Free Trial - News

Nintendo of America has announced it is offering a second seven day free trial for Nintendo Switch Online, even if you have used the free trial before.

"You can retry the benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership with another free 7-day trial—even if you’ve tried it before," reads the announcement from Nintendo.

The free trial will automatically convert to an auto-renewing one month membership if the automatic renewal isn't turned off before the end of the seven days.

Nintendo Switch Online is priced at $3.99 for a one month membership, $7.99 for a three month membership, and $19.99 for a 12 month membership.

Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Free trial automatically converts to 1-month auto-renewing membership at the then-current price unless automatic renewal is turned off by the end of the free trial. Credit… — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 1, 2024

