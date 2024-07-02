Xbox Game Pass Adds Tchia, Neon White, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and More - News

Microsoft has announced eight more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Journey to the Savage Planet, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Cricket 24, The Case of the Golden Idol, Neon White, Tchia, Magical Delicacy, and Flock.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Journey to the Savage Planet (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 3

Making a return to the Game Pass library! As an employee of Kindred Aerospace, the 4th best interstellar exploration company, explorers are dropped onto an uncharted, far-off rock filled with danger, mystery and many smelly alien creatures. You’ll have to explore, fight, jump, scavenge, craft and explode your way across an uncharted world to determine if this strange planet is fit for human habitation.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 3

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 lets you duke it out with the biggest and best fighting character roster yet! Choose your favorite brawlers, master their unique move sets, and use all-new powerful Supers to land the finishing blow with friends or across a unique, roguelike player campaign!

Cricket 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 9

Cricket 24 is the culmination of a decade of Cricket video game development and includes teams from every corner of the globe. Players will be able to take on major cricket nations including Australia and England in the official courses at Ashes, West Indies, New Zealand, Ireland and more, plus for the first time ever, professional Indian T20 teams, all set in over 50 detailed official stadiums.

The Case of the Golden Idol (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 9

Mayhem, magic, and murder most foul! Examine clues and use your powers of deduction to solve the twisted mystery of a family’s cursed inheritance and a series of grisly deaths in this point-and-click detective adventure game.

Neon White (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 11

A lightning fast first-person action game about exterminating demons in Heaven. You are White, an assassin handpicked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven. The other assassins seem familiar, though… did you know them in a past life?

Tchia (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 11

Climb, glide, swim, and sail your boat around a beautiful archipelago as you explore a physics-driven sandbox. The Xbox version includes the game’s latest update which includes eight new soul melodies, new outfits, and additional perks for wearing matching cosmetic items.

Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 16

Available on day one with Game Pass! A wholesome pixel art platformer. Cook magical delicacies from a vast collection of ingredients in your own shop. Explore an unfamiliar town and deliver tasty treats to the townsfolk. Learn new ways to traverse, discover secrets, and experience a unique witchy world.

Flock (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 16

Available on day one with Game Pass! Flock is a multiplayer co-op game about the joy of flight and collecting adorable flying creatures with your friends. Soar through beautiful landscapes, seeking out rare and elusive creatures to add to your flock.

In Case You Missed It

Wartales (Xbox One) – Available now

Wartales is now available on Xbox One, in addition to cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S! Wartales is an open world RPG in which you lead a group of mercenaries in their search for wealth across a massive medieval universe. Explore the world, recruit companions, collect bounties, and unravel the secrets of the tombs of the ancients.

DLC / Game Updates

Palworld: Sakurajima Update – Available now

The first major update, “Sakurajima Update”, is here! Explore a new island, encounter tons of new Pals and subspecies, challenge yourself with a new raid and tougher bosses! You can enjoy the new level cap and more content! Play solo or join your friends on dedicated Xbox servers!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

EA Sports FC 24: Supercharge Pack – Available now

Build your dream squad!Ultimate members get the EA Sports FC 24 Supercharge Pack with 11 Rare Gold Players and a Team of the Seasons Loan Player Pick.

Warframe: Wake Up Tenno Bundle – Available now

Awaken as an unstoppable warrior and battle alongside your friends in this story-driven action game. The Wake Up Tenno Bundle perk enhances your arsenal with valuable amenities like an Orokin Reactor and Orokin Catalyst, 3 Day Affinity and Credit Boosters, and more. Plus, you can bolster your look with the impressive Excalibur Immortal Skin!

The Elder Scrolls Online: 10-Year Anniversary Pack #2 – Available now

The celebration of The Elder Scrolls Online continues with another 10-Year Anniversary Pack for players to enhance their gameplay! This bundle includes 1x Skill Respecification Scroll and 3x Gold Coast Experience Scrolls.

Leaving July 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon, so remember to pick up where you left off before they go! You can also save up to 20% off your purchase to keep them in your library.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC)

(PC) TOEM (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Wandering Village (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

