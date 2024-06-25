Farming Simulator 25 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

GIANTS Software has announced Farming Simulator 25 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on November 12.

Extending Gameplay, Crops, Animals, and More

Virtual farmers manage their agricultural empires in a new, lush East Asian landscape filled with rice paddies, a North American environment with plenty of open space, or a Central European location with green fields between ponds and rivers.

Building their legacy single-handedly or cooperatively in multiplayer, they can now grow two types of rice, spinach, and other new crops—choosing from well over 20 overall. Buffalos and other animals join the livestock pens, while new production chains and constructions extend business opportunities. More features and details will be revealed soon.

New tech upgrade features improved graphics and physics showing elemental effects like fog, shadows, ground deformation, and more.

Tech-Upgrade for Machines, Fields, and Visuals

Machine enthusiasts enjoy an ensemble of over 400 authentic vehicles, tools & items from more than 150 international top brands. Among them: Case IH, CLAAS, Fendt, John Deere, Kubota, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra, and many others. With Asian farming, new types of specialized machines get introduced.

All farmers feel a deeper connection to fields and nature thanks to a general tech upgrade with improved graphics and physics based on the latest and modding-friendly GIANTS Engine 10: Distance fog, enhanced shadows, dynamic weather effects, ground deformation and more boost the immersion of a romantic farming life.

Farming Simulator 25 features over 400 authentic machines and vehicles.

Mega Farms, Mega Drive, Mega Relaxing

“Farming is a passion shared by many, both in real life and virtually,” said GIANTS Software CEO Christian Ammann. “Farming Simulator 25 enhances the series with deeper gameplay and greater immersion, becoming the favorite hobby for both experienced farmers and beginners. We cultivate this passion by providing a relaxing, family-friendly, community-oriented, and rewarding experience for everyone.”

Farming enthusiasts will want to check out the Farming Simulator 25 Collectors’ Edition: The PC-exclusive box includes a USB ignition lock to start the engines of in-game tractors, a 16-bit Mega Drive inspired version plus a soundtrack CD with 15 original tracks from Chris Hülsbeck for retro lovers, and more.

