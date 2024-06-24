Hardware Sales Fall 40% in Europe in May 2024, F1 24 Debuts in 3rd - Sales

Sales in the tracked Europe markets for the Europe chart for May 2024 were low with software and hardware sales dropping nearly 17 percent and 40 percent year-over-year, respectively. This is according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry.

EA Sports FC 24 was the best-selling game in Europe in the tracked markets, followed by Grand Theft Auto V in second place.

F1 2024 was the best-selling new release with it debuting in third place. Sales are down 35 percent compared to last year's entry.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut shot up the charts to fourth place due to the release of the PC version.

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door debuted in fifth place. Sales are down eight percent compared to the first two weeks of 2023's Super Mario RPG and 8.5 percent lower than 2020's Paper Mario: The Origami King.

There were 11.6 million video games sold in Europe in May, which is down nearly 17 percent year-on-year.

It was another weak month for hardware sales with total sales down 40 percent year-on-year to 311,000 units in the tracked markets. Though, it should be noted UK, Germany, and some smaller Europe markets are missing in the hardware figures.

All consoles saw a big drop year-over-year. However, the Nintendo switch saw the biggest drop compared to May 2023 as last year saw the released of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the limited edition Zelda Switch OLED.

Sales for accessories and other add-on products dropped 25 percent year-over-year. The PS5 DualSense Controller was the best-selling accessory, with sales up compared to a year ago.

Top 10 Games in Europe in May 2024, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 3 F1 24 (Codemasters) 4 Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (Sony) 5 Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door (Nintendo) 6 Helldivers 2 (Sony) 7 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 8 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 9 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (EA) 10 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) * Digital data unavailable GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios. Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom. Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

