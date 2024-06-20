Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 31,888 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 16, 2024.

The PlayStation 5 version of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance debuted in second place with sales of 18,610, while the PlayStation 4 version debuted in seventh place with sales of 6,367 units.

Monster Hunter Stories (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 10,216 units. Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (NS) debuted in 10th place with sales of 3,430 units.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (NS) dropped two spots to third place with sales of 10,663 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 7,841 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 6,534 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 4,872 units and Super Smash Bros. Utimate (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 3,655 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 38,515 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 22,882 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,372 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 179 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 31,888 (New) [PS5] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 18,610 (New) [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo, 05/23/24) – 10,663 (179,496) [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories (Capcom, 06/14/24) – 10,216 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,841 (7,800,710) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,534 (5,870,560) [PS4] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 6,367 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,872 (3,544,346) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,655 (5,525,609) [NSW] Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (Kakehashi Games, 06/14/24) – 3,430 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 25,639 (7,398,161) PlayStation 5 – 19,336 (4,912,097) Switch Lite – 8,556 (5,885,101) Switch – 4,320 (19,809,317) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,546 (793,922) Xbox Series X – 921 (283,089) Xbox Series S – 451 (314,806) PlayStation 4 – 179 (7,926,750)

