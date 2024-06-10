MONOPOLY Announced for All Major Platforms - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Engine Software have announced MONOPOLY for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna. It will launch in September.

"MONOPOLY is back with a fresh look and an improved game experience," reads the description to the announcement trailer. "Buy, sell, trade properties, and grow your empire in this faithful adaptation of the game we all grew up with! Dive into the center of the board to explore a gorgeous fully animated 3D city."

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

