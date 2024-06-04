Helldivers 2 Tops the Canadian Charts, Stellar Blade Debuts in 2nd - Sales

Helldivers 2 has remained in first place on the Canadian charts for April 2024, according to data from Circana (formerly The NPD Group) reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESA).

There was one new release in the top 10 for the month of April with Stellar Blade debuting in second place.

Following the success of the Fallout TV series there were two Fallout games to enter the top 10. Fallout 4 shot up to third place and Fallout 76 came in ninth place.

Helldivers 2 remained in first place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III remained in fifth place. The release of the PS5 version of Sea of Thieves helped boost the game up to fourth place.

Hogwarts Legacy climbed three spots to sixth place, while Dragon's Dogma 2 in its second month fell from second to seventh place. MLB: The Show 24 dropped from third to eighth place. NHL 24 remained in 10th place.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada for March 2024:

Helldivers 2 Stellar Blade - NEW Fallout 4 Sea of Thieves Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy Dragon's Dogma 2 MLB: The Show 24^ Fallout 76 NHL 24

*Digital sales not included

^ Xbox and Switch digital sales not included

