V Rising Tops New Zealand Charts, EA Sports FC 24 Takes 2nd Place - Sales

by, posted 23 hours ago

V Rising has taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 28, 2024.

EA Sports FC 24 is up two spots to second place, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order dropped two spots to third place, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition is down from second to fourth place.

Fallout 4 remained in fifth place, while Grand Theft Auto V is up four spots to sixth place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III re-entered the top 10 in seventh place and Star Wars Battlefront II fell five spots to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

V Rising EA Sports FC 24 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Mass Effect Legendary Edition Fallout 4 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Star Wars Battlefront II It Takes Two A Way Out

