Hades II Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts

Hades II has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 20, 2024, which ended May 14, 2024.

V Rising left early access and released on May 8. The game saw a boost up to third place. Animal Well debuted in seventh place.

Steam Deck is up two spots to second place and and Helldivers 2 is up one spot to fourth place. Stellaris shot up the charts to fifth place and Gray Zone Warfare in its second week fell from first to sixth place.

Manor Lords in its third week dropped six spots to eighth place and EA Sports FC 24 dropped three spots to ninth place. Hades rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Hades II - NEW Steam Deck V Rising - NEW Helldivers 2 Stellaris Gray Zone Warfare Animal Well - NEW Manor Lords EA Sports FC 24 Hades

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Hades II - NEW Apex Legends Steam Deck V Rising - NEW Helldivers 2 Stellaris Dota 2 Gray Zone Warfare Naraka: Bladepoint

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

